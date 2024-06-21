Fei USD 24 Hour Volume Tops $65,315.22 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001519 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and $65,315.22 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,769.26 or 1.00220266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012332 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96585746 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $71,179.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

