Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE FRT opened at $101.02 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $330,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.