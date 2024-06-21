Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 129.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 133,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 601.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 184.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.04. The company had a trading volume of 393,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

