Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express Stock Up 8.6 %

EXPR opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Express has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

