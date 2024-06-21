EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,103.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,461 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 291,079 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,549 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

