EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,902. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

