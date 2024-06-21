Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.44

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 359023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Evotec Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

