Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $27.44 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $151.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 21,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,937 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.