Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.53 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and $148.97 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $23.90 or 0.00036942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,716.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00599739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00114960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00262035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00039866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00068206 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,602,844 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.