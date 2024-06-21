Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Essent Group stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Essent Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

