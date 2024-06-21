EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

