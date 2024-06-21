EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

