Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.65

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.65 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.11 ($0.09). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 34,603 shares traded.

Enteq Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 million, a PE ratio of -750.00, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

About Enteq Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.