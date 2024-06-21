Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.48. 1,129,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,979,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 54,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

