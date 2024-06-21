Energi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $608,131.85 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $608,131.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00043145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,942,927 coins and its circulating supply is 77,941,594 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

