Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as low as $6.83. Enel shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 345,805 shares changing hands.

Enel Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enel SpA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.