ELIS Price Tops $0.0331 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $45,113.39 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03803197 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

