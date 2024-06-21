Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $879.80 and last traded at $883.22. 1,018,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,928,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $885.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $843.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $795.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

