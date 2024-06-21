Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Buys C$99,594.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$23.99 on Friday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

