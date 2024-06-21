Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Buys C$99,594.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$23.99 on Friday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.