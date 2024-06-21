Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $137.72. The company had a trading volume of 902,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,550. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

