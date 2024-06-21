Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.