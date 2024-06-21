Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

