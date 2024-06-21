Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,412,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after buying an additional 138,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.46. 1,293,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.64. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.