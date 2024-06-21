Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 5.2%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.06. 9,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,722,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on DYN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,485 over the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

