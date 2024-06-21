DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.840-0.840 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

