DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Shares of DRD opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,603 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

