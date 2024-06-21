Douglas G. Cooke Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total transaction of C$419,200.00.
TSE:FSV opened at C$206.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$186.43 and a 52 week high of C$231.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$204.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$215.09.
FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 6.5524661 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
