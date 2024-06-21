DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.01

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $15.13. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 36,552 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,342.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 943,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 420,277 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,507.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 153,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

