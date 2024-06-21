DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.01

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $15.13. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 36,552 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
