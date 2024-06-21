Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.26 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $54.26 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.10363562 USD and is down -14.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,104,213.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

