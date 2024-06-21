DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lowered by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

