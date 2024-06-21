discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,030 ($13.09) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 696 ($8.84) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 725.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 730.72. The company has a market cap of £667.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,163.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 586 ($7.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 907 ($11.52).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

