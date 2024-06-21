Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.57.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

