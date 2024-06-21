Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $60.02

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.02, but opened at $58.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 6,520,510 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

