Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 815,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,570,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $316,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

