Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) is Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 5.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 106,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,961. The company has a market capitalization of $975.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

