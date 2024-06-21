Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Reduced by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,749. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

