DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $17.75

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $17.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.96.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,351,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 261,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,987 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 355,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

