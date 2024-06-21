Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,158.90

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,158.90 ($27.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,354 ($29.91). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,340 ($29.73), with a volume of 119,419 shares traded.

Derwent London Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,205.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,160.99. The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -547.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 1,500 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($29.45) per share, with a total value of £34,770 ($44,180.43). Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

