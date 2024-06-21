Dell Technologies’ (DELL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.81.

NYSE:DELL opened at $148.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

