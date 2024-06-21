Decred Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.04 or 0.00023664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $242.77 million and $2.07 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00077558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010868 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,138,888 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

