DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
DTEA stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
