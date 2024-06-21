David Sangster Sells 10,384 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.9 %

NTNX opened at $52.40 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.46, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $82,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

