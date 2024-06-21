Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.36. 913,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

