DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $136.19 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $136.19 million and $5.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 234,968,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

