Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.70. 6,112,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

