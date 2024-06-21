Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23,773.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 229,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,861,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.03.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.