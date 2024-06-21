Czech National Bank Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Czech National Bank trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,460.56. 14,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,374.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,278.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

