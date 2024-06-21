Czech National Bank Takes $8.95 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $917.64. 13,413,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $838.21 and a 200 day moving average of $716.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

