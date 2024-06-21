Czech National Bank Sells 325 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $491,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LEN traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $149.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

View Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.