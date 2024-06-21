Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NSC traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 147,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.