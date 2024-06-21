Czech National Bank Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

